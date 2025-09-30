Bodycam video shows Foxboro police officer pull driver from burning car after crash into house

Newly released bodycam video shows a Foxboro police officer smashing a window to rescue a driver who crashed into a home.

Patrolman Brendan Fayles wasted not a second, responding to the chaotic scene on South Street on July 25 quickly but calmly. He smashed a window, not knowing who was inside, then immediately pulled a trapped driver from the crashed, burning car as it filled with smoke.

The homeowners had been startled awake in the middle of the night by the impact, shaking their house. They knew the crash was too loud to be their toddler falling from her crib, but they were afraid.

Foxboro police Patrolman Brendan Fayles pulls a driver from a burning car after a crash on South Street. Foxboro police

"It was too big to be that, but she started crying so we ran to her. All I knew was that our family was in danger. We didn't know what, we didn't know how. We didn't know if somebody was in the house," recalled Blaire Jenkins.

They called 911, and were outside as Fayles flew across their lawn moments later.

"The airbags had gone off; we couldn't see in the car. We saw smoke and almost immediately a flame picked up. We knew somebody had to be in there. Our gas line is right there, and he missed it by about 18 inches. So, 18 inches over and the whole house could have been up in flames," the couple added.

Foxboro officer honored

Foxboro police are honoring Patrolman Fayles with a lifesaving award, for his extraordinary bravery and decisive action saving the man's life. And while the homeowners still pick up the pieces two months later, they have a gracious message for that driver.

Foxboro police patrolman Brendan Fayles and Chief Michael Grace Foxboro Police

"To watch him be dragged out of that car within inches of his life; His life is changed. Our heart really does go out to this man. We don't know his story, but we know his life is different now. I'm glad he has a second chance to hopefully a better life. We truly genuinely authentically wish him nothing but the best moving forward," Jenkins added.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, and that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He will be in court in October.