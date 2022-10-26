Body cam footage of police questioning Adam Montgomery released

MANCHESTER, N.H. - He was found sleeping in a car in a Manchester, New Hampshire, parking lot on December 31, 2021 when investigators caught up with Adam Montgomery for the first time to question him about the whereabouts of his daughter Harmony who hadn't been seen in two years and is now presumed dead.

Harmony Montgomery. Manchester Police

"It just seems a little strange you don't want to tell us where she is," says a Manchester officer in newly released body cam footage.

"I've got nothing else to say to you guys," Adam Montgomery says in return. He repeatedly refused to answer questions in a 45-minute interaction, but did claim she was alive.

"Your daughter is alive?"

"Yeah."

"You're sure?"

"I'm positive."

"You swear on your life?"

"I swear on my life," said Adam Montgomery in this exchange with police.

But the body cam footage later reveals he said Harmony had been picked up by her mother around Thanksgiving in 2019 and he hadn't seen her since. During a police interrogation following his arrest, again he refused to cooperate.

"Can you make me a promise, like, man to man? Can you tell me she's alive?" asked an officer.

"You're gonna play the same word games you played with me the other day," replies Adam Montgomery.

This week he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of the little girl whose body has never been found. In the meantime, a plea deal may come next week in three charges against Harmony's stepmother Kayla Montgomery, according to her attorney Paul Garrity who appeared before a judge today at Superior Court in Manchester.

"Anytime a defendant enters a plea agreement ... it's an indication they want to resolve the case," said Garrity. Kayla is accused of welfare fraud, receiving stolen weapons and perjury.

Court documents now also reveal that back in June, Kayla Montgomery told detectives that Adam was the murderer of his 5-year-old daughter and she should lie to authorities.

Asked if Kayla Montgomery could be a key witness in the case against Adam, Garrity said it's up to the state to say. "I can't give you an opinion on that." How and if she helps the case remains to be seen.