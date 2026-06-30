Blue Hill Observatory in Massachusetts closed after vandalism incident

The Blue Hill Observatory in Milton, Massachusetts is closed after vandalism overnight caused damage at the 141-year-old landmark.

Massachusetts State Police said Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) staff contacted troopers on Tuesday to report the vandalism. A police spokesperson said they could not share any additional information while the investigation is ongoing.

The observatory, which is the oldest continuously operating weather observatory in North America, will be closed through Thursday for repairs and is expected to reopen Friday.

"We're working with law enforcement and assessing the damage to make sure everything is safe for our visitors, volunteers, and staff before we reopen," the observatory said in a statement.

WBZ-TV's helicopter flew over the observatory on Tuesday, but the extent of the damage wasn't immediately clear. WBZ-TV has reached out to DCR for more information.

The Blue Hill Observatory is closed for repairs after it was vandalized. CBS Boston

Scientists have been keeping weather and climate records at the two-story tower in the Blue Hills since 1885. It's located in the Blue Hills reservation, a 7,000-acre state park that's about 10 miles south of Boston. The tower underwent major renovations in 2021 to repair concrete and upgrade its doors, windows and lighting.

The observatory was designated a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service in 1989 "due to its significance in commemorating the history of the United States through its pioneering contributions to the development of meteorology." It's typically open to the public year-round, with admission starting at $10 for a self-guided tour.