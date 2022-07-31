Watch CBS News
Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER -- A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester Sunday morning. It happened at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park around 7 a.m., according to a statement from city officials.

The turbine has three blades and is 492 feet tall. 

The Gloucester Fire Department set up a 450-foot collapse zone around the turbine as a precaution. 

Applied Materials, which owns and operates the turbine told the city that multiple inspections of the tower and remaining blades revealed no imminent structural concerns. 

The company also said built-in safety mechanisms performed as they should when an issue was detected, stopping the turbine. The remaining blades are now locked in place.

No injuries were reported. 

No property was damaged besides the wind turbine itself. 

First published on July 31, 2022 / 5:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

