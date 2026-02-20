Artist's new exhibit "Freedom Fighters" showcasing important Black figures for Black History Month

A Black artist is highlighting the achievements of African Americans and their role in United States history through art for Black History Month.

Behind each of George Freeman's paintings is the story of a person who never gave up, even in the face of immense discrimination, violence, and death. He describes his style as street art on canvas, focusing on subject matter that resonates throughout generations and paying homage to those who led the way.

"I grew up in that comic book era, where it's an exaggerated feature era. It's taking these styles and putting it in historical context of specific people I want to show as superhero-like," he said.

Freeman said today's social climate inspired him to do the Freedom Fighters exhibit, which celebrates the heroes of the Black community in a unique way.

"A lot of history is being challenged in a way almost kind of washed away and to be honest this history is going to help us move forward because we are dealing with a lot things that we dealt with in the past and they also do give us the blueprint on how to move forward and how to make a better society," he said. "To go on a learning journey. More impactful now and need these lessons these historical figures have given us or it will all be in vain."

He has painted Ella Baker, Martin Luther King Jr., Shirley Chisholm, W.E.B. Du Bois, and Harriet Tubman. Inside each piece are little lessons that describe who each person was.

"These are people that inspire me every day," Freeman said.

Freeman's collection is open to the public and on display at The Muse on Blue Avenue in Dorchester on February 28. He is donating part of the proceeds from his art back to the community.