Billerica named "most popular" real estate market in Boston area to start 2022

BILLERICA - The town of Billerica is the most popular real estate market in the Boston metro area to start 2022, according to Zillow.

"While suburban home appreciation roughly paced that of urban areas for the first 15 months of the pandemic, the rising acceptance of remote work is ramping up demand in the suburbs as buyers prioritize affordability and space over a short commute," Zillow says.

Zillow looked at page views, home value growth, and for-sale inventory to determine the most popular markets.

"Regionally, Havertown, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia, is Zillow's most popular market in the Northeast, edging out four Boston suburbs: Billerica, Framingham, Waltham and Arlington," Zillow said.

The typical home in Billerica is worth $603,084 and has grown 4.4% in the first quarter of 2022.

Zillow said the most popular market in all of America is Woodinville, Washington.