Billerica break-in suspect crashed U-Haul van into police cruiser during chase

LYNNFIELD – Massachusetts State Police arrested Alexander Encarnacion late Monday night after he allegedly tried to break into a Billerica storage facility and eventually crashed a U-Haul van into a cruiser while fleeing police.

It started around 10:30 p.m. when Billerica police said they were chasing a 2008 Ford Econoline U-Haul van. The driver and other people who were in a sedan allegedly attempted a break-in at the storage unit.

Alex Encarnacion. Massachusetts State Police

Both vehicles sped off. Police did not follow the car, but pursued the driver of the U-Haul onto Route 3.

State police troopers caught up to the van and saw the driver was wearing an orange ski mask.

As the pursuit continued into Wakefield, police put "stop sticks" in the road. The U-Haul ran over the tire deflation device, but Encarnacion allegedly kept going.

Around 10:45 p.m., police say Encarnacion crashed into an unoccupied cruiser on Summer Street in Lynnfield.

A Rhode Island man allegedly crashed a U-Haul van into an unoccupied police cruiser in Lynnfield. CBS Boston

Encarnacion allegedly got out of the van and ran off following the crash.

About an hour later, trooper Christina Cavagnaro and her K-9 partner Thor found Encarnacion on Lincoln Street in Lynnfield. He was taken to Lahey Hospital to be treated for dog bites that happened during his arrest.

Encarnacion was released from the hospital and booked on a laundry list of charges that include resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to stop for police.

The 29-year-old from Providence was held overnight after he did not post $5,000 cash bail. Encarnacion is expected to be arraigned in Peabody District Court on Tuesday.

Billerica police are still investigating the storage facility break-in.