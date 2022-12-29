Bill O'Brien says he hasn't spoken to Patriots since last April

BOSTON -- There have been rumblings about Bill O'Brien making a return to New England for... well just about the entire 2022 NFL season. It popped up again last weekend ahead of Saturday's Patriots loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, with O'Brien reportedly considered a "strong option" to be New England's next offensive coordinator.

There was some talk about O'Brien returning to New England ahead of the season, but Bill Belichick didn't want to take him away from his buddy, Nick Saban, in Alabama. But O'Brien is not signed for next season. His contract is done after Saturday's Sugar Bowl, and it's been heavily rumored that he wants to get back into the NFL.

A return to New England makes a lot of sense for everyone. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge have struggled mightily as the masterminds behind the Patriots offense this season, but they could be moved elsewhere if O'Brien can slide into New England's offensive coordinator role. O'Brien had a number of different jobs on New England's offensive coaching staff from 2007-2011, finishing his run as offensive coordinator before leaving to take over as head coach of Penn State.

O'Brien was asked about the New England rumors during his Wednesday press conference ahead of this weekend's Sugar Bowl, but said that his attention -- all of his attention -- is on putting the best offense on the field against Kansas State on Saturday.

O'Brien said that any discussions about his future will take place after Alabama's season is over.

"Those are things that are addressed after the season. We are very focused on this game," O'Brien said Wednesday. "It's that time of the year when things come up and things pop up. I haven't spoken to anybody in New England since last April when I went by and saw those guys when I was up there. I wish them well in however many games they have left. But we're very focused on this game and coaching this team to the best of our ability."