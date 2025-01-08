Tom Brady reportedly wants Bill Belichick to be next head coach of Raiders

Will Mike Vrabel be the next head coach of the New England Patriots?

BOSTON -- Tom Brady and Bill Belichick led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles together. Could the NFL's most successful duo join forces again in Las Vegas?

Belichick surprisingly took the head coaching job at the University of North Carolina in December, but Brady -- now a minority owner of the Raiders -- has at least asked his former head coach about making a potential return to the NFL and reuniting with him in Las Vegas, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders are looking for a new head coach after dismissing Antonio Pierce on Tuesday, and Brady thinks Belichick is the man for the job.

"Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together with the Patriots, and sources say Brady believes the situation in Las Vegas requires a coach of Belichick's expertise and stature to establish a sustainable winning program," Pelissero wrote Wednesday.

That would be quite the drastic turn of events in the NFL, and a huge audible by Belichick.

Could Belichick leave UNC to return to the NFL?

Belichick was introduced by the Tar Heels less than a month ago, and was adamant he was serious about his job in Chapel Hill when asked about potentially leaving for another NFL opportunity.

"I didn't come here to leave," he responded.

But with Belichick just 15 wins away from breaking Don Shula's record for the most wins by an NFL head coach, he's got to be giving a little bit of thought over returning to the pros.

Prying Belichick from North Carolina would be a pricey endeavor for any NFL team, and not just the salary they'd have to pay the head coach. There's a buyout in his contract should he decide to jot down "I resign as HC of UNC" on a napkin in the future, which is $10 million should Belichick leave the Tar Heels before June 1, 2025. That number dips to just $1 million after that date.

But the Raiders aren't the only team to reach out to Belichick.

"Multiple NFL teams have inquired about whether legendary coach Bill Belichick would reconsider his move to college football," according to Pelissero.

In addition to the Raiders, the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New Orleans Saints are all looking for a new head coach this offseason. The Patriots are in that boat too after firing Jerod Mayo, but we'll go ahead and say it's highly unlikely they're among the teams to reach out to Belichick about a potential return to the pros.

Belichick returning to the NFL seems unlikely, as he's been on the recruiting trail for UNC the last month. And would he really want Tom Brady to be one of his bosses if he does head back to the NFL?

But crazier things have happened, and it would be an incredible story if the two biggest figureheads of the New England Patriots dynasty joined forces in Las Vegas. Buckle up, football fans. A wild offseason could get even wilder.