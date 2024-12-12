Watch Live: Bill Belichick introduced as UNC football coach

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick will begin a new chapter in his storied football career on Thursday when he is officially introduced as the new head coach of the University of North Carolina football team.

Belichick arrived in Chapel Hill for his introduction early Thursday morning.

Bill Belichick hired by UNC

After a week of rumors and rumblings, Belichick and North Carolina made it official on Wednesday when the school announced that the 72-year-old had agreed to terms on a five-year deal. Belichick's contract was approved by the UNC Board of Trustees during a hearing Thursday morning.

"I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill," Belichick said in a statement following Wednesday's announcement. "I grew up around college football with my Dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill."

Belichick's father, Steven, was an assistant coach at UNC from 1953 to 1955, prior to his 30-year run as a coach at Navy.

Belichick is now the 35th head football coach in UNC history, and is taking over a program that hasn't won an ACC title in football since 1980. The Tar Heels are coming off a 6-6 season under Mack Brown, who was fired last month after leading UNC to a 113-79-1 record over his six seasons on the sidelines.

Belichick will go down as one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history after winning 302 regular season games and another 31 playoff games over his career. He led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, and will now look to build the Tar Heels into a winning program.

Earlier this week, Belichick told The Pat McAfee Show that he would run a pro program if he were to coach in college.

"It would be a professional program — training, nutrition, scheme, coaching, techniques — that would transfer to the NFL. It would be an NFL program at a college level, and an education that would get the players ready for their career after football, whether that's the end of their college career or the end of their pro career," said Belichick.

Now there is no if about it: Bill Belichick will be coaching college football in 2025.