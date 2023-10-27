Bill Belichick sends prayers to Lewiston: "We're thinking about you down here"

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick is usually laser-focused on New England's upcoming opponent. But it's hard for anyone in New England to focus on anything after the tragic events in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night.

Before beginning his Friday morning press conference at Gillette Stadium, Belichick sent his prayers to the victims, their families, and the people of Lewiston who are still dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday's mass shootings. The Patriots discussed the tragedy as a team, and everyone wants the people of Maine to know that they're on their minds and in their hearts.

"On behalf of the team, just sending out thoughts and prayers to the people of Maine. It's obviously a tragic situation. They're great fans of ours, great friends of ours. Maine is a great place," said Belichick. "I feel bad for the pain and the situation that they're going through. Lewiston, Bowdoin [College in Brunswick], I have a lot of connections and a lot of friends of mine went there. I know the area well. It's just very sad and difficult. We're thinking about you down here with the Patriots.

"It could be any community. We all know that," said Belichick. "The fact that it's our area, our fans... it's just sad and tragic."

Patriots owner Robert Kraft released the following statement on the tragedy on Thursday.

A statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting: pic.twitter.com/domtxm6cQo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 26, 2023

The Patriots head to Miami this weekend to face the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.