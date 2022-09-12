Bill Belichick gives no comment on potential pass interference on Mac Jones' end zone interception

BOSTON -- After a summer filled with outside criticism about the Patriots' offensive operation, the team took the field on Sunday in Miami and looked ... pretty good.

Damien Harris broke free for a 12-yard run on a second-and-1. Harris picked up eight yards on a reception on a second-and-7 two plays later. Hunter Henry gained 11 yards for another first down. The ball was moving and the Patriots were in business.

But it came crashing down, of course, when Mac Jones threw to a well-covered DeVante Parker in the end zone on a first-and-10 from the Miami 22-yard line. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard was the player draped on Parker, and he deflected the pass into the air, allowing Jevon Holland to pick it off and run it out of the end zone.

It was a huge play for Miami, obviously. But it might have involved some pass interference on the part of Howard.

Xavien Howard grabbing DeVante Parker Screen shot from NFL+

DeVante Parker, Xavien Howard Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The jersey grab by Howard was hard to miss, but he got away with it, and Miami had a big turnover.

On Monday morning, Belichick was asked if he believed a pass interference penalty had been missed. The Patriots' head coach didn't offer a comment one way or another.

"Yeah, I think if you have any questions about the officials or the calls, you should talk to the officials that made the call," Belichick replied. "I mean, that's really the only person's opinion that matters."

Such an answer is a common response from Belichick whenever he's asked about calls from a game. Yet with referees only available to the media after particularly noteworthy or unique calls, such questions will never be asked to the on-field officials.

As for the interception itself, Belichick didn't quite label it on the same level as the strip-sack of Mac Jones or the Jaylen Waddle touchdown allowed before halftime in terms of its impact on the outcome of the game.

"Well, it was a big play in the game," Belichick said. "But I mean, it wasn't a seven-point play like the other two were."

Belichick then gave credit to Howard and Holland for making the play.

"It was a close play. Howard made a good play on the ball and then it ended up -- which most of those end up on the ground, and that one ended up back up in the air and then Holland came over and got it. So it was a good play on their part," Belichick said. "Kind of went their way. Holland made a good play on the ball, ran it back to the 20 yard line or whatever it was. So, could we execute it a little bit better? I mean, sure."