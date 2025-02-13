Bill Belichick offers UNC scholarship to LeGarrette Blount Jr.

Bill Belichick got a lot of production out of LeGarrette Blount at the NFL level with the New England Patriots. It looks like he's hoping to recreate that magic with Blount's son at the college level.

Belichick has been hot on the recruiting trail for the University of North Carolina since being named head coach of the football program in December. He's extended a scholarship offer to LeGarrette Blount Jr., who plays defensive back and wide receiver at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.

Blount Jr. -- who is in the Class of 2028 -- shared the news on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

"Blessed to receive my 2nd D1 offer from North Carolina!! #AGTG," the younger Blount wrote.

The elder Blount congratulated his son with a post on X.

LFG LB!!!!! A dawg if I ever seen one!!! Such a humble and respectful kid that does nothing but WORK!! I’m so proud of you and happy for you son! You deserve everything coming your way and more king! I love you so so much my guy!!! CONGRATULATIONS!! https://t.co/y2PPjjLMIy — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) February 12, 2025

Blount Jr. has also received a scholarship offer from Marshall, so we'll see if Belichick wins this recruiting battle. But he likely has Blount Sr. on his side.

LeGarrette Blount with the New England Patriots

Patriots fans need no introduction to LeGarrette Blount, a bruising running back who was a favorite of Belichick's. Blount was a force out of the New England backfield from 2013-2016 (with a short stop in Pittsburgh before returning to the Pats in 2014) and won two Super Bowl titles with the team.

Blount ran for 2,917 yards and 35 touchdowns over his 49 games in a Patriots uniform. He was nearly unstoppable during the 2016 season when he ran for 1,161 yards and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns, which set a New England franchise record.

Blount also found the end zone eight times for the Patriots over eight playoff games. Seven of those touchdowns came against the Indianapolis Colts, with Blount rushing for four touchdowns when the teams met in the 2013 Divisional Round and three touchdowns in the 2014 AFC Championship Game.