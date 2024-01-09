If Bill Belichick is back, Josh McDaniels could reportedly return to Patriots staff

Rob Gronkowski believes that Bill Belichick will be back as Patriots head coach in 2024

FOXBORO -- If Bill Belichick returns as head coach of the Patriots in 2024, he may bring an old friend back in the mix. Josh McDaniels could reportedly return for his third stint in New England, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

A lot remains unknown with Belichick at the moment, with his job security in question after a 4-13 season -- the worst season of Robert Kraft's ownership. Belichick is under contract for 2024, but according to Howe, the 71-year-old will need to have to plan in place to fix the team when he meets with Kraft again this week.

Part of that plan could include McDaniels, who is available after being fired by the Las Vegas Raiders in October. McDaniels remains on the books in Las Vegas through 2027, so the Patriots wouldn't have to pay him much to return, either. That is always appealing to Belichick and Kraft.

New England had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season, averaging only 13.9 points per game to finish in a tie with the 2-15 Carolina Panthers for last in the league. With very little at receiver and a constantly shaky offensive line, Mac Jones regressed for the second straight season and was permanently benched in Week 13. The team wasn't much better with Bailey Zappe at QB, averaging just 14.6 points per game over the final six games.

Bill O'Brien is currently the team's offensive coordinator, so it would be interesting to see what title McDaniels may get if this comes to fruition. While McDaniels has failed as a head coach in both Denver and Las Vegas, he does have a great track record when running the Patriots' offense. (That Tom Brady guy had a lot to do with that, of course.)

Jones had his best season with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator for his rookie campaign, and with New England potentially drafting another quarterback with the third overall pick come April, McDaniels may be able to work his magic with another young passer in New England.

But first, we need to see if Belichick is back. If he is, the head coach may look to get the old band back together in his 25th season with the Patriots.