Bill Belichick downplays comment about quarterback competition between Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

BOSTON -- Through a week or so of Patriots training camp, Mac Jones has clearly been the starting quarterback. He's taken all of the reps with the first-team offense, going up against the first-team defense, while Bailey Zappe has worked with mostly backups.

But a comment made by Belichick on SiriusXM Radio appeared to indicate that there was an ongoing opening competition at the quarterback spot.

"We'll give them a chance to compete and see how it goes," Belichick told Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller.

Quarterback competitions are always juicy, so the quote about competing quickly made the rounds on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, though, Belichick downplayed the significance of that type of comment, restating a common phrase that he's typically used to describe training camp for all positions.

"Everybody's out here competing. All 90 guys. Yeah, that's what we're all here for, is to go out and compete," Belichick said.

Belichick then cut off a follow-up question about Jones not necessarily being the starting quarterback.

"Everybody's out here competing. Like, everybody's out here competing. That's what everybody's doing," he said.

The head coach's relationship with the third-year quarterback has certainly been heavily scrutinized and questioned in the media over the past year, and Belichick was asked for his characterization of his relationship with Jones.

"I think my relationship's good with every player. Yeah, of course. Talk to him every day," Belichick answered.