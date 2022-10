Raw Video: Largest container ship ever to visit Boston's Conley Terminal

Raw Video: Largest container ship ever to visit Boston's Conley Terminal

SOUTH BOSTON - The biggest container ship to ever visit Boston pulled into port Thursday morning.

The ship from Asia had 13,500 containers on board as it arrived at the Port of Boston's Conley Terminal.

"This is the largest ship we've served so far at Conley," a Massport spokesperson told WBZ-TV.