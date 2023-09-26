Big E attendance way down due to rainy weekends

WEST SPRINGFIELD - All the rain in September is keeping people away from the Big E.

Attendance is way down this year for what's billed as the northeast's biggest fair.

It's been open for two weeks, and so far the Big E has only had two days of record-high attendance.

The middle weekend is usually the busiest, but this year attendance was down by more than half compared to last year. This year there were just under 140,000 visitors total on Saturday and Sunday. Last year's middle weekend saw well over 300,000 combined.

"Obviously the weather this past weekend didn't help at all," said Mark Sarazin, of Agawam, who opens up his yard for parking. "The middle weekend is supposed to be the one where we get the most people, the most flow, the most cars and it just obviously wasn't."

Organizers hope the weather will be better next weekend.