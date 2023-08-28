The Big E teases 65 new foods: Check out the "Thanksgiving Nachos"

"Thanksgiving nachos" and other new foods coming to the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD - The Big E is just over two weeks away, and no trip to the fair is complete without sampling some outrageous cuisine.

The fair that attracted more than 1.6 million visits last year is introducing 65 new foods.

Some of the highlights include "Thanksgiving Nachos," which is turkey and stuffing over potato chips - topped with cheese and a cranberry "salsa."

The moment we've all been waiting for: New foods for #TheBigE! Here's a sneak peek at delicious bites that will surely... Posted by The Big E on Thursday, August 24, 2023

There's more than one new hot dog offering, including a maple bacon hot dog and "Disco Fries," which is poutine with hot dogs. And the famous "Big E Cream Puff" this year is also maple flavored.

Other new menu items are cannoli donuts, deep fried meatballs, a Mexican street corn pizza and potato and pickle flights.

This year's Big E runs from September 15-October 1. Click here to check out the full list of new foods.