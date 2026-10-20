These are the best elementary and middle schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report is out with its latest ranking of the best elementary and middle schools. In Massachusetts, the top-ranked schools can mostly be found in the Boston area.

Taking the No. 1 spot for the best middle school in the state is Lexington's Jonas Clarke Middle School, which has a student-teacher ratio of 9:1. The other middle school in Lexington, William Diamond Middle School, is sixth in the ranking.

Brookline is also well-represented in the middle school rankings with five of its schools making the list, including the Amos A. Lawrence School at No. 2.

For elementary schools, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School in Cambridge is top-ranked, followed by Chilmark Elementary School on Martha's Vineyard.

The rankings consider math and reading test scores along with student demographics, and student-teacher ratios are used to break ties. Massachusetts saw a drop in English and Language Arts MCAS scores this year, with just 40% of students in grades 3 through 8 meeting or exceeding standards.

Below are the top 10 middle and elementary schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News.

Top 10 middle schools in Massachusetts

1. Jonas Clarke Middle (Lexington)

2. Lawrence (Brookline)

3. William H Lincoln (Brookline)

4. Pierce (Brookline)

5. Belmont Middle (Belmont)

6. William Diamond Middle (Lexington)

7. Edith C Baker (Brookline)

8. Boston Latin School (Boston)

9. Hopkinton Middle School (Brookline)

10. Pollard Middle (Needham)

Top 10 elementary schools in Massachusetts

1. Martin Luther King Jr. (Cambridge)

2. Chilmark Elementary (Chilmark)

3. John D Hardy (Wellesley)

4. Woodland (Weston)

5. Benjamin Banneker Charter Public (Cambridge)

6. County Elementary (Weston)

7. Maria L. Baldwin (Cambridge)

8. Eliot K-8 Innovation School (Boston)

9. Paul P Gates Elementary (Acton)

10. Joseph Estabrook (Lexington)