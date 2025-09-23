These are the best colleges in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News

Two of the top three colleges in the nation can be found in Massachusetts, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking of the country's best universities.

Just like last year, MIT in Cambridge is ranked second behind Princeton University, and Harvard University is third.

MIT is also ranked No. 4 on the publication's list of "Best Value Schools," as it is tuition-free for families making less than $200,000 a year. The school also has the top-ranked undergraduate engineering programs and the best business and computer science programs, U.S. News said.

Harvard this year also offered free tuition to more middle-class families and has the best psychology programs, according to U.S. News. The annual cost for Harvard after receiving grants is just over $15,000 a year, the ranking states.

Other colleges in Massachusetts making the Top 100 in were Boston College and Tufts University, which were both tied for 36th place, Boston University (No. 42), Northeastern University (No. 46) UMass Amherst (No. 64), Brandeis University (No. 69) and WPI (No. 84).

In the category of national liberal arts colleges, Williams College in Williamstown took the top spot, followed by Amherst College at No. 2.

More than 1,700 colleges reported data for the rankings, which are based on graduation rates, post-college earnings, peer assessments and other factors.

Best value colleges in Massachusetts

In addition to MIT and Harvard, several other universities in the state made the Top 100 for best value schools.

They are: Boston University (No. 26), Brandeis University (No. 31), Clark University (No. 37), Simmons University (No. 40), Tufts University (No. 42), Boston College (No. 54), WPI (No. 80) and UMass Lowell (No. 92).

Notably, Boston College and Tufts also appeared on the Top 10 list of the most expensive private colleges, but the magazine said that many families end up paying less after grants and scholarships are applied.

Top public colleges in Massachusetts

U.S. News also spotlighted the top public schools in the state. UMass Amherst was 29th nationally, and UMass Lowell was No. 79.

Among smaller public regional colleges, the Massachusetts Maritime Academy ranked No. 3 nationwide, Fitchburg State University was No. 24, and Salem State University was No. 31.