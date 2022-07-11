Boston lands on best cities in the world list; "rather lovely to look at"

BOSTON -- Boston lands inside the Top 30 on a new list of the globe's most desirable cities.

Time Out asked 20,000 people to weigh in on "The 53 best cities in the world" for 2022, and Boston came in at No. 29.

"Cliché it may be, but Boston really does have something for everyone. Rock your favourite outfit and head to a burlesque show at Midway Café or grab a boozy slushie at queer institution Club Café," Megan Hennessey writes for Time Out. "The food scene will delight you with everything from fresh cannoli and fluffy injera bread to local craft beer. Warmer months are a perfect time to explore the Common or even take a swan boat ride."

The summer is the best time to visit, Time Out says, adding that "this city is rather lovely to look at." Boston also got high marks for its arts and culture scene.

Edinburgh in Scotland came in first, followed by Chicago. The only other American cities ahead of Boston were New York (20) and San Francisco (25).

Time Out says it looked for cities with "thriving nightlife, amazing food and drink, and art, culture and museums galore," as well as walkability, good public transportation, safety and sustainability.

