Bertucci's closes Woburn restaurant; 25 locations remain in Massachusetts

WOBURN - A familiar Italian casual dining chain has closed one of its local restaurants.

Bertucci's said in a statement that its location on Commerce Way was shuttered permanently on September 22.

"Bertucci's will continue to operate 25 other locations in Massachusetts, including a Reading location that is slightly north of the Woburn location," the Northboro-based company said.

All employees from the closed Woburn restaurant were relocated to Bertucci's in Reading, Lexington and Peabody.

The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants.