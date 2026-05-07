Bernie and Phyl's owners raising awareness about importance of organ donation

For Larry and Rob Rubin, the owners of Bernie and Phyl's Furniture, organ donation is a deeply personal cause.

Rob was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis nearly a year ago and needed a liver and kidney transplant. That donation saved his life.

"There's no reason you should not be an organ donor," said Rob. "If you can't use your organs, then you might as well save someone else's life."

Larry was diagnosed with kidney disease at a young age and is still searching for a living donor.

"A person only needs one [kidney] to live a healthy life, and I only need one to save my life," said Larry.

The two furniture industry icons are now using their platforms to help raise awareness and expand their donor base. Bernie and Phyl's Furniture has partnered with New England Donor Services to host a series of events at its stores to share their stories and sign people up.

"April was donor awareness month, so we've hopped on board to get the word out," Rob said.

The events have garnered major support across New Hampshire, even receiving recognition from Nashua mayor Jim Donchess. Larry and Rob said it has been a powerful experience to see that community emerge and rally behind one another at their stores.

"Most of the people in the room have been touched," Rob said. "Whether it's their family, or whether they're a donor, or whether they're a recipient, or whether they're waiting, it's almost like a community."

In 2025, New England Donor Services coordinated organ donations from 640 deceased donors. That resulted in 1,692 life-saving transplants, a record number for the organization.