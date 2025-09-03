80-year-old man told cheering girls "I'll kill you" at Benson Boone's Boston concert, police say

An 80-year-old man was arrested at the Benson Boone concert at TD Garden in Boston Tuesday night after police said he threatened two girls and then looked at sexually explicit material on his phone in front of them.

It happened during the Boston leg of Boone's "American Heart World Tour."

One of the girls told police she and her friend were cheering for Boone when a man sitting in front of them, identified as Alan Musson of Brookline, turned around and yelled at them. She said shortly afterward, they were cheering again and Musson turned around said, "I will kill you" to them.

A short time later, Boston police said Musson was allegedly looking at sexually explicit photos on his phone and the girls behind him could see it. One of the girls told police she believed Musson was on Grindr, an LGBTQ+ dating app. She said she became uncomfortable and alerted TD Garden security, who called the police.

Security upgraded the girls' seats and provided them with a security escort for the rest of the night. Neither of them was harmed, police said in a report.

A police officer spoke to Musson, who allegedly admitted to the officer that he was looking at nude pictures of men on his phone while the two children were sitting behind him.

Musson was arrested and escorted out of TD Garden. His cellphone was also seized by police. He is due in Boston Municipal Court at a later date to face charges including threatening to commit a crime and disorderly conduct, along with a sex offense for showing obscene matter to a minor.

Boone, known for his signature on-stage backflips, gained popularity with his hit song "Beautiful Things."