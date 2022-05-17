Bemis fire in New Hampshire's Crawford Notch, White Mountain forest is 45% contained

CONWAY, N.H. - The Bemis fire burning in New Hampshire's Crawford Notch State Park and the White Mountain National Forest is 45% contained, authorities said Tuesday.

The Forest Service said fire growth is "in check" at 106 acres "due to the diligent work of firefighters and the benefits of more rain showers." More scattered showers later on Tuesday could also help douse the flames.

There are 58 firefighters battling the blaze, and the Forest Service said their safety is a top priority. So far, the fire has not affected any structures.

"Fire crews continue constructing fire lines, improving existing lines and suppressing hot spots," the Forest Service said. "It is burning in steep, rugged terrain, and access is complicated by slippery and rocky conditions."

The Bemis fire in New Hampshire's Crawford Notch. Forest Service

Frankenstein Cliffs, Arethusa Falls Trail and Ripley Falls Trail in Crawford Notch State Park are closed until further notice. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The New Hampshire Forest Protection Bureau thanked the Red Cross and local businesses like Ya Ya's Restaurant in Carroll and Cabin Fever and Bart's Deli in Bartlett for keeping firefighters fed.

A separate fire in the White Mountains that spread to 48 acres and closed part of the Appalachian Trail was fully contained over the weekend.