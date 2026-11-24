A turkey farm in Seekonk, Massachusetts, was shut down by the town's Board of Health days before Thanksgiving, after an inspection found that "an imminent health hazard exists."

Belwing Turkey Farm on Taunton Ave. (Route 44), received notice from the board on Monday that its permit has been suspended immediately.

The sign for Belwing Turkey Farm in Seekonk, Massachusetts. Joseph Prezioso / AFP

The board cited a lack of adherence to sanitary code, including unpermitted processing of poultry and attempted resealing of packaging, and a lack of demonstration of knowledge.

A health inspector said there was turkey packaging overflowing from the dumpster and turkeys that had been previously inspected by the board in storage were now in different packages.

The inspector found a heat gun, plastic wrap and other evidence of repackaging.

According to the notice, there were an excessive number of flies in a shed used for turkey processing and multiple tables used to process turkeys were "in a condition not suitable for food contact."

"We have very bad news, the Seekonk board of health has shut us down in our 82nd year and we will not be able to sell turkeys Tuesday and Wednesday for the 2026 Thanksgiving season," the farm posted on social media. "This message is to our dedicated and valued customers who we are actively calling to notify you to make other arrangements for your turkey this year. We apologize for this disruption in your holiday season."

The Board of Health previously expressed concerns about the turkey farm during a meeting in January.

Assistant Health Agent Ryan Daw said that during an inspection he looked in a shed at the turkey farm. According to minutes from the January meeting, Daw told the Board of Health he found turkeys at room temperature, pests, a foul smell, and "the way they were handling the food was the worst he has seen in 25 years in the industry."

It is unclear when Belwing Turkey Farm could be allowed to reopen.