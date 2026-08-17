Bellingham, Massachusetts police search for home invader after reported assault

Police in Bellingham, Massachusetts, are asking the public for help as they investigate a home invasion and assault that was reported over the weekend.

The department said officers responded to a home Friday night in the area of South Main and Mann streets, where they were told that a man climbed through a window and assaulted someone who lives there.

Police described the intruder as a 6-foot-tall skinny Black man between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Officers spent Sunday going door-to-door, talking to neighbors and asking for home surveillance video that may help them identify a suspect. They're looking for any activity that was recorded on camera between the hours of 1 p.m. on Friday and 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"To have this happen in such a small little town, it feels very unreal," Bellingham resident Jenn Clinton said. "It is unnerving."

"I'll be honest, I'm nervous," neighbor Jean Custer said. "We just got an alarm system recently but it doesn't make me feel any better. It's a scary situation."

Police are asking residents to make sure their windows and doors are locked, especially at night, as they continue to search for the man.

"We're going to go around before bed tonight and make sure every latch is closed," Clinton said.

There were several police cruisers monitoring the area on Sunday. Authorities said that residents should "promptly report any suspicious persons or activity" to police.