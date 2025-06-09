Bicyclist killed in Bellingham crash, juvenile charged with motor vehicle homicide

A bicyclist has died, and a juvenile driver is facing criminal charges after a crash in Bellingham, Massachusetts on Monday afternoon.

Bellingham police and firefighters responded to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist and motor vehicle in the area of 120 South Main Street at about 12:44 p.m.

The bicyclist, a 60-year-old man from Woonsocket, Rhode Island, suffered critical injuries. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, was treated by Bellingham firefighters, and was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center. The driver has been identified as a juvenile from Sutton, Massachusetts.

Juvenile charged

Following an initial investigation, the juvenile has been issued a criminal citation for motor vehicle homicide, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation. Their name was not released by police.

The crash is under investigation by Bellingham police with assistance from the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.