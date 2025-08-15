10 beagles named after bagels to be available for adoption in Boston after rescue from overcrowded home

10 rescued beagles named after bagels will be available for adoption in Boston

The Animal Rescue League of Boston will soon have 10 beagles up for adoption, and they all share a delicious trait: They are named after bagels.

The dogs are named: Asiago, Blueberry, Cinnamon Raisin, Egg, Everything, Jalapeño Cheddar, Marble, Poppy, Pumpernickel, and Sesame.

The bagel beagles are being well taken care of in the heart of Boston. Animal Rescue League of Boston

"The dogs range in ages up to eight years old, are friendly and appear to be well-fed," The Animal Rescue League of Boston said in a press release.

The dogs will receive checkups from veterinarians before being spayed and neutered. The seven females and three males will then be made available for adoption.

The beagles were described as well fed and friendly by the rescue. Animal Rescue League of Boston

The dogs were part of a group of 34 dogs that were rescued from Franklin County. The rescue said that it worked alongside the Franklin County Sheriff's Animal Service Team and police to help retrieve the animals from an overcrowded home kennel situation. The owners of the dogs did surrender the animals.

"Overcrowding is a complex issue that can lead to serious health concerns not only for animals, but for people living among them as well. Animals saved from overcrowding situations can have many health and behavior issues, and over the next few days and weeks, these dogs will need extraordinary care," the rescue said in a press release.

The 24 other dogs will be taken to other shelters around Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The ARL said that once their new building is completed, they hope to take care of more animals taken from situations like this.

Police in Franklin, Massachusetts, are investigating. The rescue asks that anyone who may be overwhelmed by the number of animals in their home call 617-426-9170 for assistance.