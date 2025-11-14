Police investigate shooting in Beacon Hill apartment near Massachusetts State House

A person was shot on Beacon Hill in Boston, and neighbors in the area are shaken. Officers responded to the call at an apartment complex on Bowdoin Street just steps from the Massachusetts State House.

"Beacon Hill! Seriously. Right there is the State House!" said Kelly Tobin. She was inside the building when the shooting happened. "We were on the third floor and heard a bullet shot, and it was in the basement," she said.

Police got the call around 9:15 Friday morning. They say the victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Homicide detectives were on scene as well as members of the crime scene response unit.

"I hope the person that got injured this morning is OK because he is a friend, but it could have been prevented," said Tobin.

The sight of caution tape so close to the State House left many to stop and watch.

"We didn't think it was a crime scene. We thought maybe the restaurant was closed, or something was going on with this castle looking building," said Ben Trainer, a local college student.

"Definitely not anything homicidal," said Trainer's friend CJ Schlegel. "I am from Denver and live in a nicer area, but we hear about shootings there where you never expect them to happen."

"It's surprising to see in such a nice neighborhood that this is happening," said Trainer. "It just shows you nowhere is immune from this type of thing in the city."

So far, Boston police say no arrests have been made yet, but the investigation remains ongoing.