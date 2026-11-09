Large police search continues for Cape Cod woman with dementia, missing for days

A large police search continues for a 76-year-old woman with dementia who went missing on Cape Cod Thursday.

Clare Fearon was last seen around Pine Street in West Barnstable, Massachusetts, at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

Fearon was wearing black leggings, a long-sleeved blue shirt and black shoes when she was last seen, according to police.

Search efforts include K9 units, dive, ground and aerial teams. The teams were able to cover around 1,513 acres by foot and 849 acres by drone between Thursday and Saturday.

As of Monday morning, K9 teams are looking in the areas of Church Street, Parker Road and Pine Street in West Barnstable. Police said residents and visitors should avoid these areas with their pets to avoid interfering with search efforts.

"The Barnstable Police Department remains committed to locating Clare and appreciates the continued support, cooperation, and assistance from the community," police said in an update Monday morning.

Clare Fearon was last seen in West Barnstable Barnstable Police

Massachusetts State Police began aerial searches in the area on Sunday.

Police said they will continue to search for Fearon for the next few days and will provide updates as needed.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area to contact them at 508-778-3874. They added that "even footage that may appear insignificant could contain valuable information and assist in establishing Clare's movements or identifying potential witnesses."

The Barnstable Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the West Barnstable Fire Department have all been part of search efforts.