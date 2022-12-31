Watch CBS News
Local News

Police on Cape Cod seek 'violent fugitives' after teen shot

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Barnstable police looking for 2 suspects in shooting
Barnstable police looking for 2 suspects in shooting 00:27

BARNSTABLE - Police on Cape Cod are looking for two "violent fugitives" after a teenager was shot during a reported robbery.

Barnstable police said they responded to Crocker Street in Hyannis Wednesday evening, where they found the 19-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in both arms. He was taken to a Boston hospital for his injuries.

Police are seeking 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both from Hyannis. They are wanted on charges including assault to murder, and armed and masked robbery.

"There have been no firearms recovered from this incident and both parties should be considered armed and dangerous," Barnstable police said.

Police describe Mugford as about 6 feet tall and weighing between 225 and 250 pounds. They say Gonsalves is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs between 100 and 125 pounds. 

Anyone who knows where the suspects are should contact police.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 8:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.