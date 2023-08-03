Eliza Dushku, husband Peter Palandjian donate $7.5 million to Brigham & Women's Hospital

Impact of ending COVID emergency End of COVID-19 emergency measures could impact addiction recovery, insurance coverage 04:44

BOSTON - Watertown native Eliza Dushku Palandjian and her husband Peter Palandjian are donating $7.5 million to Brigham and Women's Hospital, with most of their gift going toward addiction treatment.

The hospital will rename its Bridge Clinic, which offers "rapid access to treatment for patients with substance use disorders," after the couple in honor of their generosity.

The new Eliza Dushku Palandjian and Peter Palandjian Bridge Clinic at the Brigham. Angela Rowlings

Dushku, who rose to fame on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has previously opened up about her battle with alcoholism and addiction. She is currently studying for her master's degree in clinical mental health with a concentration in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.

"Our gift is about honoring, supporting, and inviting in everyone who might come to the clinic," Dushku said in a statement this week. "We're thrilled to support the committed professionals who treat addiction with a multidisciplinary approach using evidence-based sciences together with holistic integration. These principles have benefited me in my own recovery."

Dushku and Boston native Peter Palandjian married in 2018.

"It is humbling to be able to support, thank, honor, and encourage the countless doctors, nurses, administrators, and all Brigham hospital workers who collectively live in service of keeping us healthy," he said.

The hospital says the donation is "helping advance care, research, and education for substance use disorders as well as supporting innovative leadership at the hospital."