Bahama Breeze closes only Massachusetts restaurant as it shutters 15 locations nationwide

Bahama Breeze, a Caribbean-themed casual dining chain, has closed 15 locations nationwide, including its only restaurant in Massachusetts.

The Bahama Breeze in Tyngsboro, which opened in 2012 near the Pheasant Lane Mall, is now listed as permanently closed. According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed in Massachusetts, the company laid off 73 employees in the state last week.

"Closing a restaurant is a difficult choice because it impacts our team members and guests," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "However, we believe this is the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the brand's overall performance."

Bahama Breeze is owned by the Darden restaurant company. Other chains in the portfolio include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, The Capital Grille and Eddie V's - all of which have Massachusetts locations.

Darden said it made $3.2 billion in third quarter sales for fiscal year 2025. Last fall, it was reported that Olive Garden's sales were slumping as customers struggled with high restaurant prices amid inflation.

Bahama Breeze is also closing five restaurants in Florida, four in New Jersey, and one each in Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Tennessee. There are no locations left in New England.

The company said it is working to place some impacted Bahama Breeze employees at nearby Darden restaurants, while other workers will get severance pay.

The Tyngsboro restaurant had 3.5 stars out of 5 on Yelp based on more than 400 reviews. Its website advertised "handcrafted tropical drinks" and live music.

"Our waitress was fantastic and the music was full of salsa and island vibes," one reviewer from February said. "The crowd was family friendly and the decor and ambiance made it feel like we were on an island."