Thousands of backpacks given away in Boston with help from former Patriot Matthew Slater

Back to school event gives out thousands of backpacks to students in need in Boston

Back to school event gives out thousands of backpacks to students in need in Boston

Back to school event gives out thousands of backpacks to students in need in Boston

With help from former New England Patriots star Matthew Slater, thousands of backpacks for Boston students in need were distributed as part of a special back to school giveaway.

To kick off the school year strong and allow students to score big both in and outside the classroom, Slater teamed up with the Corey C. Griffin Foundation, St. John Paul II Academy Lower Mills Campus and The Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers for their annual back to school backpack giveaway.

"We know that when students arrive to school ready to learn, with the materials and supplies that they need, we celebrate equal access for all students and that's really what this event is about," said Lisa Warshafsky, the principal of St. John Paul II Academy Lower Mills.

4,000 backpacks given away

"Every child deserves a fair starting line when it comes to education and just to be able to have the basic essentials when it comes to school, to be in position to have success, is so important," said Slater.

A mountain of 4,000 backpacks provided by New Balance were all stuffed with school supplies and given out to students.

"This event is so important to so many families because it allows the students to start the school year with excitement and knowing that there is individualized support," said Corey C. Griffin Foundation President Chandra Clark.

Free haircuts were also provided, and there was games, food and an ice cream truck for the children.

"We're blessed to be able to do it. We've been able to help and support these kids, we've raised over $60 million in the last 10 years for organizations like this," said Corey C. Griffin Founder Rob Griffin.

School starts Thursday

With their new backpacks and school supplies, the children will be ready to tackle the new school year, which starts Thursday, Sept. 4 for Boston Public School students.

"Super appreciative of those folks that partner with us, New Balance, Staples and BJs," said Slater. "We all have a responsibility with what we've been given to impact the people around us. For me, it's their passion for young people, especially those who are not as privileged as most. And it's their love for the lord and our common faith. And I think those two things have been a great unifier for myself and the Griffin family."