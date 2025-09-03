Boston road rage stabbing suspect drops to floor when judge sets bail

A man accused of stabbing a food delivery driver in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood during a road rage attack Tuesday night dropped to the floor when the judge set his bail during his arraignment.

Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., a man was stabbed several times on Huntington Avenue.

Victim was delivering food

Boston police said the victim and a passenger were delivering food to a home on Beacon Street when they parked in front of another car. The driver of that car, later identified as 45-year-old Byron Alexander of Randolph, moved his car and beeped his horn. The victim then drove around the block but Alexander allegedly followed and tried to hit their car.

When both cars stopped at a red light, Alexander allegedly got out of his car and approached the victim. Police said a confrontation broke out and Alexander threatened to shoot the victim but no gun was shown.

Allegedly stabbed victim multiple times

Alexander then allegedly said, "Are you afraid to die?" before he stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Alexander was later allegedly spotted by State Police on 93 southbound near the Freeport Street ramp. He was then taken into custody.

According to Alexander's defense attorney, he was working as a delivery driver when he was attacked and he was just defending himself.

In court on Wednesday, Alexander was arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and bail was set at $50,000 cash. As the judge said this, Alexander dropped to the floor. Three security guards helped carry him out of the courtroom while the judge declared a recess. Everyone else was also ordered out of the courtroom.

Alexander, who was convicted of second-degree murder in 1997, is due back in court Sept. 30 for a probable cause hearing.