Baby swans rescued from Esplanade 'doing well' after parents with bird flu symptoms euthanized
BOSTON - Baby swans living in Boston are safe after their parents got sick and had to be euthanized.
Animal control officers rescued all five little swans from the Esplanade Wednesday. Their parents had shown signs of the highly contagious bird flu.
The cygnets are just a few weeks old. Four out of five are doing very well, and one has a significant foot injury. But they are all "resting comfortably together" at the Cape Wildlife Center.
The hope is to release the baby swans back to the Esplanade when they are big enough. They are currently being isolated as researchers await testing for avian flu.
