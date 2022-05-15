Swampscott mother creates baby formula exchange website amid shortage

SWAMPSCOTT – A mother from Swampscott is trying to look out for parents struggling to find baby formula amid a national shortage.

Keiko Zoll created a website that connects families looking for formula with those who may have extra to spare.

"So far I'm seeing a high demand for need which makes sense but what will make this successful is people who have formula to donate or give, and I'm stressing the non-buying or selling of this because cost should not be a barrier to feeding your baby," Zoll said. "So if you have extra can or two at home go ahead and list it and then you'll get the information to connect with someone who has a need."

For more information, visit freeformula.exchange.