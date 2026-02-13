Federal judge orders return of Massachusetts college student deported to Honduras

A Boston federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to return Babson College student, Any Lopez Belloza, to the U.S. by Feb. 27, after being deported to Honduras in November, against a court order.

"She was crying, and kind of like excited and breaking down at the same time," Attorney Todd Pomerleau recalled telling his client the news Friday.

The eight-page order issued by United States District Judge Richard G. Stearns states, "In this unfortunate case, the government commendably admits that it did wrong. Now it is time for the government to make amends."

The goal for Pomerleau is simple: "Bring her back, let her go to school," he said.

The 20-year-old was on her way home to Texas to surprise her family for Thanksgiving when the arrest happened at Boston's Logan Airport. "She was attending Babson College on a full ride," Pomerleau said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, she received "full due process." The federal agency said, she entered the U.S. illegally as a child in 2014 and an order of removal was issued the following year.

"She had no idea, totally blindsided," Pomerleau explained. "Her parents didn't know either."

According to the lawyer, the family thought their case had been dismissed.

"And I would hope that the government, in light of the fact that she is a child still under the immigration laws, that they would just let her come in and take her fingerprints and go on her way and live her life," he said.

Babson College is located in Wellesley, Massachusetts.