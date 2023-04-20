Boston Athletic Association responds to allegations a cheering squad was racially targeted by police in Newton during Marathon

BOSTON - The Boston Athletic Association is responding to allegations that two running groups comprised of people of color were racially targeted by police while they cheered along the Boston Marathon route in Newton.

In a statement shared on Twitter, President and CEO Jack Fleming said "we did not deliver on our promise to make it a great day for everyone."

He said the BAA met with the two running groups who said they were boxed in by police. "They expressed to us their deep concerns that they were not given the chance to enjoy the day and celebrate their friends, families, and all participants as they approached Heartbreak Hill - that is on us. It is our job, and we need to do better to create an environment that is welcoming and supportive of the BIPOC communities at the marathon."

Statement from Jack Fleming, President & CEO of the Boston Athletic Association: pic.twitter.com/aQgeNEQ6fg — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 20, 2023

Newton Police said they were responding after the BAA told them spectators were "traversing the rope barrier and impeding runners."

Video from police showed spectators jumping onto the course, something that is often done at other spots along the route. A neighbor also complained anonymously to WBZ that the crowds were louder than other years.