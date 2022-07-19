Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Katherine Clark arrested at Supreme Court during abortion rights protest

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Katherine Clark were arrested outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday during an abortion rights protest. Pressley's press secretary tweeted a video of the incident.

Pressley is seen being escorted away by an officer while holding a sign that said "My body. My choice."

Just now, @RepPressley arrested protesting on the steps of the Supreme Court for abortion rights

The representative participated in the chants as they walked. "If we don't get it, shut it down," she can be heard saying the video.

Pressley, the police officer, and another woman walk underneath police caution tape before the video ends.

Clark tweeted a photo of herself and wrote, "The extremist Republicans are determined to take us back in time and take away our rights. They can arrest me, but we won't allow them to arrest freedom."