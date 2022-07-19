Watch CBS News
Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Katherine Clark arrested at Supreme Court during abortion rights protest

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Katherine Clark were arrested outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday during an abortion rights protest. Pressley's press secretary tweeted a video of the incident. 

Pressley is seen being escorted away by an officer while holding a sign that said "My body. My choice." 

The representative participated in the chants as they walked. "If we don't get it, shut it down," she can be heard saying the video. 

Pressley, the police officer, and another woman walk underneath police caution tape before the video ends. 

Clark tweeted a photo of herself and wrote, "The extremist Republicans are determined to take us back in time and take away our rights. They can arrest me, but we won't allow them to arrest freedom." 

