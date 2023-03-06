Watch CBS News
Artificial Intelligence used at Mass General to identify patients at risk for Alzheimer's

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Artificial intelligence could help identify people at risk for Alzheimer's disease. 

Dr. Mallika Marshall recently reported on how AI is being studied as a way to identify patients at risk for lung cancer. 

Now researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital are using AI to identify people at risk for Alzheimer's disease. Using tens of thousands of routine brain scans, they have been able to train a model to detect Alzheimer's disease risk with more than 90% accuracy. 

They're hoping this tool will allow clinicians to more accurately identify patients who might benefit from early treatment.  

