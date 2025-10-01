Aroldis Chapman survived a wild ninth as Yankees make wrong kind of MLB history in Game 1

Red Sox get gem from Garrett Crochet and unsung heroes step up in Game 1 win over Yankees

Things got a bit treacherous for Aroldis Chapman and the Red Sox in the ninth inning Tuesday night against the Yankees. But in the end, Boston's All-Star closer locked down a Game 1 victory and made sure the Yankees were on the wrong side of MLB history.

Chapman got the final four outs for the Red Sox in Tuesday night's 3-1 win at Yankee Stadium, which put Boston on the brink of moving onto the ALDS. But Chapman made it real interesting -- and uncomfortable -- for the Red Sox in the final frame.

The Yankees started the bottom of the ninth with three straight singles to load the bases with no outs. Just five pitches into the frame, Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge, and Cody Bellinger were all on base for New York.

For Chapman, who put down 50 straight batters without allowing a hit during the regular season, it was the first time he had allowed three hits in a single outing in a Red Sox uniform.

It put Boston in a precarious spot gave New York a great chance to at least tie the game and potentially steal a win after Garrett Crochet delivered a masterful start for the Red Sox.

But Chapman wasn't going to let that happen.

How Aroldis Chapman escaped a bases-loaded, no out jam vs. Yankees

With pinstripes on every base, Chapman had to face the dangerous Giancarlo Stanton. He got ahead of the Yankees slugger with a pair of 100 mph pitches, before Stanton fouled off a 101 mph sinker. Chapman then got Stanton swinging at a nasty 92 mph splitter for the first out.

Up next was Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm, who started the game on the bench. On the fourth pitch of the at-bat, Chapman got Chisholm to hit a weak fly to right field, which Wilyer Abreu easily tracked down. The Yankees didn't even try to send Goldschmidt from third -- after Aaron Boone decided not to pinch run for the slow first baseman -- and it remained a 3-1 game with Boston one out away from a victory.

Chapman saved his best for Trent Grisham, whom he fanned on five pitches. He closed out Game 1 with a 101.2 mph fastball inside that Grisham chased and tipped into the glove of Carlos Narváez for the final out.

Yankees had the bases loaded with no outs in the 9th.



Then Aroldis Chapman retired three straight 😤 #Postseason pic.twitter.com/WbbZvSC7SM — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2025

The Red Sox are now sitting pretty with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, thanks to the Yankees inability to do anything in a bases loaded, no out situation. It was a one-of-a-kind effort from the Yankees.

The Yankees are the first team in MLB postseason history to have the bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the 9th but not score a run and lose the game. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 1, 2025

Chapman and the Red Sox would have preferred a clean and easy ninth, but wild things happen in October. Chapman admitted to feeling some pressure in the ninth, but he took things pitch-by-pitch after getting into the sticky situation.

"When you come in to the ninth inning and get three straight hits, the heart starts racing so you have to calm down," Chapman said through his translater. "You have to take a deep breath and then go from there, then focus on each pitch."

"They were aggressive. Didn't hit the ball hard in that inning, but they were getting hits," Cora said of the Yankees. "You trust the guy. He has been one of the best, if not the best closers in the game. So just let him go. He made some pitches."

Crochet, who pitched 7.2 masterful innings of one-run ball, never doubted his closer.

"He is the best reliever in the American League," said Crochet.

Chapman needed 24 pitches to get the final four outs Tuesday night, but he was the only reliever Cora had to call upon. It kept the rest of the Boston bullpen fresh for Wednesday night's Game 2.

The Red Sox will go for a Wild Card sweep when Brayan Bello opposes Carlos Rodon at Yankees Stadium Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:08 p.m.