Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts hiker becomes first woman to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts hiker becomes first to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails
Massachusetts hiker becomes first to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails 00:24

BOSTON – A Massachusetts hiker is now the first woman to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails.

Arlette Lann finished the feat by completing the Ice Age Trail in Wisconsin on Monday.

Altogether, the trails make up about 19,000 miles.

Lann said she's not done yet. Her next goal is to complete the White Mountains in New Hampshire, then head to trails she hasn't seen in Europe and the rest of the United States.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 6:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.