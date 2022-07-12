Massachusetts hiker becomes first woman to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails

Massachusetts hiker becomes first to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails

Massachusetts hiker becomes first to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails

Massachusetts hiker becomes first to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails

BOSTON – A Massachusetts hiker is now the first woman to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails.

Arlette Lann finished the feat by completing the Ice Age Trail in Wisconsin on Monday.

Altogether, the trails make up about 19,000 miles.

Lann said she's not done yet. Her next goal is to complete the White Mountains in New Hampshire, then head to trails she hasn't seen in Europe and the rest of the United States.