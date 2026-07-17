Ariana Grande fan gets better tickets to TD Garden concert in Boston after resolving StubHub issue

Ariana Grande is coming to Boston next week and one of her biggest fans in Massachusetts will be there after resolving a ticket issue with StubHub.

Kelsie Duest of Hopedale had two front row balcony seats to Grande's show on July 23 at TD Garden. Her brother bought them for her on StubHub last year. Her mother said it cost nearly $1,400 for the pair.

But about a month later, Sharon Duest checked her Apple Wallet and noticed the tickets were invalid. She said StubHub offered them a choice, take a refund or different tickets.

Kelsie Duest has two seats to Ariana Grande's show on July 23 at TD Garden in Boston. CBS Boston

Duest ended up accepting the tickets that were offered, only to learn they were obstructed view seats behind the stage and Kelsie wouldn't be able to see Grande during parts of the concert.

Concerned that her daughter, who has Down syndrome, would miss out on the experience of seeing Grande on stage, Duest tried calling and emailing Stubhub hoping to get better seats.

"We didn't want anything for free. We just wanted just the tickets that we had," she told WBZ-TV.

With the concert coming up soon, the Duests reached out to the I-Team's Call for Action for help, who contacted StubHub.

"We're so sorry about the issues Sharon experienced with their ticket order, especially given how meaningful this concert is to Kelsie," a company spokesperson said in an email.

"We understand how disappointing and stressful that situation was. Our Customer Care team worked with them to resolve the issue and ultimately secured upgraded replacement tickets in a section in front of where the original seats were located, allowing them to attend the show with an improved view."

Kelsie and her mom now have club seats closer to the stage than the tickets they originally purchased.

"I know we couldn't have done this without you guys. Thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Sharon Duest said.

A good rule of thumb with electronic tickets is to always check on them to confirm that they remain valid up until the event. You should also keep good records in case you need a refund or a replacement.