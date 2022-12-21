Arbitrator will decide if troopers who didn't get COVID vaccine can return to work.

BOSTON - An arbitrator will now decide whether seven state troopers, suspended for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine, should be allowed to go back to work.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts Troopers and the police have presented their arguments over the last two days. According to the union, the seven troopers were approved for religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine, but were still suspended without pay because of the state's COVID policy.

The state has started allowing some other suspended workers to return to the job but not these troopers.

"Today we are here not as anti-vax. We are here as pro-labor, fighting for the rights for members and our workforce," said Patrick McNamara, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts Troopers.

The union has challenged the state's policy before, but that appeal to the Commonwealth Employee Relations Board was denied last February.