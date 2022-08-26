Watch CBS News
Watertown house fire sparked by apparent lightning strike

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WATERTOWN - A fire at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown was apparently sparked by a lightning strike as severe storms moved across the state. 

Video from WBZ-TV reporter Kristina Rex shows flames shooting from the home Friday afternoon. 

A family of four and a dog live in the home. They all made it out safely. 

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, but firefighters and neighbors believe it was related to the storm. 

"We live a couple blocks behind and the lightning and the thunder was massive," said Melina Georgantas. "We could smell it in our house that something was burning. We just came to check it out, we thought our house was on fire."

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across most of central and eastern Massachusetts. 

First published on August 26, 2022 / 4:47 PM

