Man on probation for vandalizing Kennedy compound arrested for trespassing there

HYANNIS - A New York man has been arrested and is being held without bail after he has been charged in connection with trespassing on the Kennedy Compound on Cape Cod.

Police say Anthony Putnam walked past "no trespassing" signs and asked to speak with a Kennedy.

In February 2022, officers found him kneeling in a driveway on Marchant Avenue with spray paint cans in each hand, painting a message on the pavement and snow, stating he was a grandson of one of the Kennedys.

According to the police report, when they asked him what he was doing, Putnam said, "I am family" and "I did this because they need to know the truth about me."

He was placed on probation for that incident and advised to stay away from the compound.