Massachusetts could get glimpse of Antares rocket launch

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

It's a bird. . . it's a plane. . . nope it's actually a rocket!

Tuesday night at 8:31 p.m. NASA will launch the Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket from Wallops Island, Virginia.

This rocket is the latest in a series of missions to deliver supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

And drum roll please. . . you can see it! From Massachusetts!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

As the rocket heads southeastward off the East Coast, it will be visible to folks up and down the coast from South Carolina to Massachusetts. The farther away you live from the launch, the lower in the horizon it will be. Folks living in Connecticut, Rhode Island and most of southern and southeastern Massachusetts will be on the very northern edge of the visibility window.

So, how do you see it?

You will certainly need a clear and unobstructed view of the southern horizon. Assuming the rocket launches on time, you should be able to see the vapor trail approximately 2 and a half to 3 minutes after the launch (8:33:30-8:34:00).

The farther south you live, the better the view. Those on the South Coast, Cape and Islands should have a terrific show. If you live in northern Mass. or southern New Hampshire, you are likely out of luck with the vapor trail projected to be just below the horizon.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

With any rocket launch, there is always the chance of a postponement or scratch. The weather looks pretty good right now down in Virginia, but it doesn't take much for NASA's team to push for another day.

The weather here could not be more perfect for a viewing! Daytime cumulus will die off and skies will be mainly clear in our entire region.

One more bonus: Just minutes after the rocket launch, the full "sturgeon" moon will rise in the east.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This is the first of two supermoons this month. Supermoons occur when the moon is at its closest to Earth in its orbit. Tuesday night's full moon will appear both larger and brighter than average.

Happy viewing!