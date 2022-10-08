Watch CBS News
Annual Boston 10K for Women's race takes place Saturday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The annual Boston 10K for Women took place on Saturday. Runners hit the course at 9 a.m. 

The course begins on Boston Common and takes runners down Beacon Street, through Back Bay, and across the Charles River. 

The race is the second longest-running all-women's race in the world. 

Nearly 4,000 women were expected to participate. 

Erika Kemp, who runs professionally for Team B.A.A., won the race this year. 

"The course was amazing. I was super stoked to find out that most of it is my easy run spot, so the course is very familiar to me. I run that section of the Charles and that bridge two to three times a week so I just felt very at home on the course," she said. 

First published on October 8, 2022 / 1:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

