Annual Boston 10K for Women's race takes place Saturday

BOSTON -- The annual Boston 10K for Women took place on Saturday. Runners hit the course at 9 a.m.

The course begins on Boston Common and takes runners down Beacon Street, through Back Bay, and across the Charles River.

The race is the second longest-running all-women's race in the world.

Nearly 4,000 women were expected to participate.

Erika Kemp, who runs professionally for Team B.A.A., won the race this year.

"The course was amazing. I was super stoked to find out that most of it is my easy run spot, so the course is very familiar to me. I run that section of the Charles and that bridge two to three times a week so I just felt very at home on the course," she said.